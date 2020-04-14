Sept. 24, 1947 — April 8, 2020
CORINTH — Francis J. Nichols, 72, of Corinth, died on Wednesday evening, April 8, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital, following a brief illness.
Fran was born on Sept. 24, 1947, the son of Francis H. and Mary (Carson) Nichols. He married Beverley Pratt on June 26, 1971 in St. Patrick’s Church in Port Henry, New York.
He graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1965 and attended Castleton State College, earning an associate’s degree in business.
Fran was a Vietnam War era veteran, proudly serving in the United States Army from 1966 to 1969. He was honorably discharged with the rank of SP 5, and awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter Rifle and Good Conduct medals.
He was employed at International Paper Co. as a regional support analyst and retired after 30 years when the Hudson River Mill closed. He then worked for nine years at Saratoga Rural Preservation Co. as an adviser and senior employment specialist for homeless veterans. Fran had a special place in his heart for veterans and put his heart and soul into helping them. His last and “best job ever” was at Lowe’s in Queensbury, from which he retired in April 2019.
Fran was predeceased by his parents, and his brother and best friend Michael (Albie, Albatross, Fat Albert) Nichols.
Survivors besides his beloved wife of 49 years include five children, Cory Nichols, Benjamin Nichols, Danielle Nichols, Patrick Nichols (Amber) and Julie Haack (Keith); five grandchildren, Moriah and Catherine Nichols, Brady Nichols, and Cecilia and Carson Haack; his special little friend, Charlie; three sisters, Anne Nichols, Helen LaRose and Kathy Lindsey (Paul); one sister-in-law, Colleen Nichols; as well as many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters-in law, and friends.
Fran’s family was what he cherished most in the world, and his grandchildren especially, were the lights of his life. He was a loyal and fierce protector, general adviser (whether when asked or not) and the family’s go-to guy for the weather forecast.
His favorite things were, first and foremost his family, his truck, going to baseball games (especially to Yankee Stadium), fishing, camping, sitting on his porch, telling his favorite stories repeatedly, his Christmas tree decorating party, getting his truck washed for free on Veteran’s Day, his Superbowl party, March Madness, laughing at his own jokes, an occasional good Bock beer, nicknames, The Golden Corral, apple pie, and wearing his favorite veteran’s cap. He will be missed beyond measure.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Holy Mother And Child Parish where he was a faithful communicant for 45 years with interment following at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery with military honors, when it is safe for gathering and celebrating his life.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home. Donations in Fran’s memory can be made to Holy Mother and Child Parish or any veteran related organization or cause.
Fran’s family would like to recognize and offer heartfelt thanks to three very special nurses on Tower 6 at Glens Falls Hospital, Shelby, Theresa and Xenia. They are true angels of mercy and went above and beyond to make an excruciatingly painful situation a little easier, and by offering compassionate, loving care when we ourselves could not. When the world is safe again, we ask that you go out and thank a veteran and hug a nurse.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.