Francis J. Nichols

Survivors besides his beloved wife of 49 years include five children, Cory Nichols, Benjamin Nichols, Danielle Nichols, Patrick Nichols (Amber) and Julie Haack (Keith); five grandchildren, Moriah and Catherine Nichols, Brady Nichols, and Cecilia and Carson Haack; his special little friend, Charlie; three sisters, Anne Nichols, Helen LaRose and Kathy Lindsey (Paul); one sister-in-law, Colleen Nichols; as well as many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters-in law, and friends.

Fran’s family was what he cherished most in the world, and his grandchildren especially, were the lights of his life. He was a loyal and fierce protector, general adviser (whether when asked or not) and the family’s go-to guy for the weather forecast.

His favorite things were, first and foremost his family, his truck, going to baseball games (especially to Yankee Stadium), fishing, camping, sitting on his porch, telling his favorite stories repeatedly, his Christmas tree decorating party, getting his truck washed for free on Veteran’s Day, his Superbowl party, March Madness, laughing at his own jokes, an occasional good Bock beer, nicknames, The Golden Corral, apple pie, and wearing his favorite veteran’s cap. He will be missed beyond measure.