BOLTON LANDING — Francis J. McDonald passed away peacefully at home as he had wished on Dec. 6, 2022 at the age of 93 years young, surrounded by loved ones. He was the oldest son of the late James and Ann (Lehn) McDonald and was predeceased by his first wife, and mother of his children, Marie (Welte) McDonald, his son Frankie McDonald and his siblings: Bernard, William, Edward, and Rosemary.

Frank graduated from North Catholic School in Philadelphia and attended Drexel University where he studied electrical engineering.

Frank spent three years in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged as a Sgt. E-5 in 1956. He was employed at the LF Driscoll Company as a Project Manager and built many high rises in the Philadelphia area and beyond.

As a schoolboy, Frank was a rower, and developed a love for the game of soccer. He spent many years coaching and traveling to watch his children and grandchildren play.

In 1983, Frank arrived in Bolton Landing to renovate the Sagamore Resort. He relocated to Bolton Landing in 1988 and opened McDonald Real Estate Professionals with his wife, Willie Bea McDonald.

Frank quickly adopted the small town of Bolton Landing and found country living to be pretty good.

Frank was a member of the Southern Adirondack Realtors and Global MLS, President of the Bolton Landing Business Association, a faithful man, and a devoted parishioner of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Frank loved his time spent with family, especially in the North Country. If you knew Frank you know he never let go of his first love, his mom. He spoke of her early and often in conversation and we are sure she is greeting him with open arms from above.

Frank enjoyed a healthy diet of TastyKakes, Oreos and Southern Comfort and always enjoyed the time around the dinner table in conversation with family and friends. He never turned his back on anyone and would help anyone in need. His legacy will be how he lived his life and how he taught us all to live ours. Spending time with Frank was the most important gift you could give him. He was a selfless man and always looked for the good in all. He was a friend to everyone.

Frank leaves behind a large extended family starting with his wife Willie Bea McDonald; his children: Larry (MaryAnn) McDonald, Anne (Tony Papili) McDonald, Kenneth (Anne Louise) McDonald, James (Amy) McDonald, Thomas (Kimberly) McDonald, William (Tracy) McDonald, Bonnie (Mark) Walker, Paul (Jeanne) McDonald, Raymond (Kathleen) McDonald, Dolores (David) Gibbons, Jeannie Weber, Heather Gibbs, Karma Mantz; his sister, Kathleen (John) Goldsmith; 32 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and endless friends.

Arrangements are through Regan Denny and Stafford Funeral Home. Calling hours are 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at the funeral home on Quaker Road in Queensbury. Services will be held at the Blessed Sacrament Church on Goodman Avenue in Bolton Landing, on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at 1 p.m.

A memorial service will be through Lownes Family Funeral Home at St Helena’s Church at 1489 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA with calling hours at 9 a.m. and the Mass at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blessed Sacrament Church, 7 Goodman Ave., Bolton Landing, NY 12814 or the Bolton Emergency Squad, 5003 Lake Shore Dr., Bolton, NY 12814.

To leave an online condolence for the family visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.