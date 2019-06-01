July 28, 1928 — May 30, 2019
CORINTH — Francis H. Passino, 90, made a peaceful exit from this life on Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was born on July 28, 1928, in Ausable Forks, New York, and was the son of Halsey and Lillian (Wilkins) Passino.
Francis was a dedicated career and family man. Many knew him as the committed crossing guard guiding elementary students safely to and from Corinth Central School each day. Before retiring, he had a long career in the paper industry, beginning at JJ Rogers Company in Ausable, then transferring to International Paper in Corinth where he worked as a paper loader. Additionally, he operated his own trucking business with his familiar big red dump truck.
Apart from his career, Francis was a dedicated husband to his wife, Vivian and his loving family. He often enjoyed grilling at backyard family barbecues, which often included special breakfast treats of pancakes and eggs on the griddle. Francis and Vivian could often be found in his workshop designing wood crafts, he at his table saw and her with her paintbrush. Nothing brought a bigger smile to his face, though, than spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Francis is survived by his wife of 69 years, Vivian; and his loving daughters, Bonnie (William) Potter and Shelley (James) Fenton; adoring grandchildren, Kristina (Anthony) Tucker, Katie (Broderick) Robarge, Daniel (Lauren) Fenton, and Kyle Fenton; his sweet great-grandchildren, Hunter and Chase Lescault, Bradyn, Brooklyn, and Bentley Tucker, and Carter Robarge; and his brother, Howard (Joan) Passino.
Francis was predeceased by his sisters, Evelyn (Jim) Snow and Theresa (Chick) Douglas; and granddaughter, Kimberly Lescault.
The family is forever grateful to the hardworking staff at Schuyler Ridge nursing home for their dedication, kindness and compassion. A special thank you to Ramona, affectionately known as “the boss” by Francis, for always being an advocate for his care.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 3, at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY 12019.
A funeral service will be celebrated by the Rev. Jerome Gingras at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Corinth.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Corinth Central School “Care Closet.” Please send donations to the business office at Corinth Central School, 105 Oak St., Corinth, NY 12822, in memory of Francis Passino.
With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Francis’ Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
