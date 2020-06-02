× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 2, 1940 — May 31, 2020

WHITEHALL — Francis George Norton, 80, of Lafayette Street passed away on May 31, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, with his loving wife by his side. Francis was born in Glens Falls, New York on April 2, 1940 to the late George and Genevieve (Whalen) Norton.

He was a graduate of Whitehall High School, Class of 1958. After graduation, Francis attended Albany Business College and graduated with an associates degree in accounting, Class of 1960. Upon his graduation, he returned to Whitehall and worked as a route salesman in the family business, Skeene Valley Dairy.

On June 28, 1964, Francis married his high school sweetheart, Patricia (Neary) Norton, at Notre Dame des Victoires Church. They made their home in Whitehall where they raised their children, welcomed their grandchildren and stayed active in the community of Whitehall.

Francis was a communicant of Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church. He was a lifetime member of Whitehall BPO Elks 1491 and was a lifetime member of the Whitehall, Council 276, and Ticonderoga, Assembly 756, Knights of Columbus. He served as faithful navigator and recorder in Ticonderoga and was treasurer and grand knight in Whitehall. Francis was a 50 year member of the Whitehall Junior Miss Committee, serving as treasurer.