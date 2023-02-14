June 4, 1949—Feb. 9, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Francis Gary Brooks, age 73, of Queensbury, NY, passed away on February 9, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer. Gary was born on June 4, 1949 in Saratoga Springs, NY, the son of the late Gilbert and Mildred (Howard) Brooks.

Gary graduated from St. Peter’s Academy in 1967 in Saratoga Springs and then went on to get his Business Administration degree at Albany Business College. He then eventually furthered his education at Bryant & Stratton Business Institute in Albany, NY in 1996.

Every year, he was happy to complete the Income Taxes for countless friends and family! Gary married Anne Kearney in 1969 and share daughter Whitney (Brooks) Rebisz.

Gary is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Dave; his long-term committed relationship with Gretchen Mutaf; his sister, Denise and brother-in-law Frank Largen; his dear friends, Jeff and Milayne Jackson-Kingsley; and many musician friends he played with throughout his entire life. Preceding Gary in death includes his father, Gilbert, his mother, Mildred (Howard) Brooks, and his brother, Malcolm.

Gary will always be remembered thru the music he played with numerous bands including The Shames, The Cherry Stones, Breakfast of Champions, Whisper, Merlin’s Minstrels, Emerald City, Gary Brooks Band, Bobby Kaye and “Them,” Joe Mele Band, Janis Joplin Tribute Show, Joe Jackson and Armed & Dangerous Band, Wild Bill & the Rhythm Kings, Thunder Road, the Milayne Jackson Trio and his solo career.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10:00-11:00 AM on Friday, February 17, 2023 with an 11:00 AM Funeral Home service at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Burial will follow in Greenridge Cemetery, Lincoln Ave.