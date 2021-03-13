Feb. 17, 1930—Mar. 10, 2021

LAKE GEORGE – Francis “Frank” R. Buehler, 91, of Lake George, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at his home in Lake George, NY. Born on February 17, 1930 in Schenectady, NY, he was the son of Arthur G. Buehler and Eileen (Sullivan) Buehler.

Frank was a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy, Class of 1946.

During the Korean War, Frank proudly served as a Private First Class in the United States Army in the 7th Cavalry Regimen.

Frank was employed by Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation, where he received additional education and training. He retired after 40 years of service as a Regional Supervisor in Schenectady and Warrensburg.

He was a communicant of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Lake George, NY. He was called to service his community with a lifelong commitment in the liturgical ministries by participating as mass lecturer and education programs. He enjoyed volunteering with North Country Ministries.

In addition to his parents, Arthur and Eileen Buehler, Frank was also predeceased by his brothers: John, Joseph, Angelo, Lawrence, and Robert; and his sisters: Rose Marie Dolan and Alice McGinnis.