GREENWICH — Francis “Frank” Morris, 61, a longtime Greenwich resident, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 28, 2019 at his home.
Born April 28, 1958 in Cambridge, he was the son of Charlotte Quackenbush Morris and the late Walter Morris.
Frank retired in September of 2016 after working for 30 years with the Village of Greenwich. He enjoyed painting, motorcycles, NASCAR, hunting, fishing, spending time with his family and his dog, Callie.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his son, Jonathan Morris; and his nephew, Jason Kirk.
Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Robbin Perkins Morris of Gansevoort; his mother, Charlotte Morris of Cambridge; two stepdaughters, Heidi Morris of Gansevoort and Laurie Fish of Argyle; one stepson, Walter Fish III of Gansevoort; one sister, Kelly Kirk of Florida; one grandson, Tyler Fish of Hudson Falls; several aunts, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at noon Friday, July 5, in the Greenwich Cemetery with Rev. Virginia Cornell, officiating.
There will be no calling hours.
Memorials can be made in his memory to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich. Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
