Sept. 24, 1942—Nov. 8, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Francis “Frank” Daniel Herlihy died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at the age of 80.

He was born on Sept. 24, 1942 in Glens Falls, NY to Jeremiah (Jerry) and Gertrude (Morris) Herlihy.

He was predeceased by his parents, his stepmother, Rita (Mooney) Herlihy, and his younger brother, William “Bill” Herlihy.

Frank graduated from St. Mary’s Academy, Class of 1960, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, attaining the rank of Petty Officer 3rd Class before being honorably discharged. He then graduated from Adirondack Community College (SUNY Adirondack) with an associate’s degree and transferred to SUNY Oswego to obtain his BA in psychology.

While at Oswego, he met and married his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Rose Smith. They returned to his hometown of Glens Falls to work and raise a family.

Frank started his employment with New York State as a probation officer for the Warren County Probation Department and ended as a State Probation Administrator after 25 years. During that time, he earned a master’s degree in probation and parole studies.

In 1991, Frank became an ordained deacon for the Diocese of Albany and his diaconal duties took him to multiple parishes. His faith education included earning a master’s of arts in theology from St. Bernard’s Institute and a doctor of ministry from the Graduate Theological Institute. As part of his doctoral studies, Frank authored the book “Light of Love.”

After retiring from probation, and in addition to his diaconal duties, Frank worked as a Pastoral Administrator for Sacred Heart in Lake George, St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s in Hudson Falls and Corpus Christi Church in Ushers. He also became a Formator for the Diocese of Albany. He was honored to help mentor diaconate candidates.

Frank is survived by his wife, Maggie, of 53 years; daughter, Mariah (John) Sefel; grandchildren: Tillie and Ollivander; son, Patrick (Misty) Herlihy; grandchildren: Cobra and Vyrox; and son, Daniel (Abigail) Herlihy; grandchild, Sebastian.

He always enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He had a dry wit and was quite fun to be around.

Frank liked to travel; he especially enjoyed his trips to Ireland, Scotland, Italy and Belgium; as well as family visits in various states. He was a lifelong golfer and made many friends who shared his passion for it. Music was vital to his life, especially the sound of the piano.

He loved life and wanted the best for those around him. He was always willing to learn more and grow to be a better person. His faith was a very important part of his life and he was willing to share his ministry with all who would partake. We are appreciative of his contributions to our community and will miss him dearly.

Thank you to the doctors, especially Paul Filion, Chris Mason, and Peter Grey, and other medical support staff at the doctor’s offices and Glens Falls Hospital, especially the Cancer Center and ER, that helped Frank live to his fullest. You helped keep Frank in our lives for many more years than we could have hoped for. It was a blessing to have that extra time to share our lives together.

