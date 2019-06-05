November 17, 1928 — June 1, 2019
HULETTS LANDING — Francis “Papa” Edward Borden Sr. was reunited with his life partner, Ruth Joyce Borden, on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Papa was surrounded by much love and laughter as his beloved and devoted grandchildren sat by his bedside and reminisced about all of the wonderful times they had spent with their grandparents. He and Grammie are now together, feeding the ducks and taking the original Smokey Joe for long walks along the shores of their beloved Lake George. Francis was better known as Papa, Pa2, Fran or Frannie. Whatever the name you knew him by, you also knew that he was someone you could count on to help wherever and whenever he was needed. He was a lifelong resident of Huletts Landing, born and raised on the edge of the golf course in a simple cottage, arriving on Nov. 17, 1928. His parents were Robert and Edith (Peterson) Borden. Though he accomplished much during his lifetime, he continued in an honorable and humble manner throughout his life, never once forgetting or forsaking the deep roots and ties to Huletts and Lake George. He was, indeed, a proud and humble man. He was very proud of his Indian heritage, and you could tell he was, indeed, an Indian by his appearance.
Papa and his beloved Ruth (“Grammie Dear,” “Rudy”) spent over 70 years together in the quiet community of Huletts Landing, raising their family in the little house on Lands End Road. Pa built Grammie her lake house in the early 70s, with the help of his loyal son, Bill. It was one of many projects they completed, side by side, in over 40 years of construction. Pa and Gram lived there for the remainder of their lives, though they never forgot their start in the little house. Though the original lake house burned in 2001, the many happy memories they made with family and especially with their grandchildren could never be erased from any of their memories. Papa and Grammie were a very important part of the upbringing of their grandchildren, especially Billie Jayne and William Francis Borden Jr., who lived in Huletts, as well. All of the grandkids loved returning to Huletts to see their beloved grandparents and were known to bring along their friends! Papa was well-known for teaching them all many things about life, as well as teaching them more than a few slightly inappropriate songs and ditties, such as “Put on those old pink panties, that used to be your Auntie’s, and we’ll hitch old Dobbin to the shay!” Fran was adored by the grandkids, for sure, but he also taught them to be respectful, hard-working and responsible adults, and they have all made him very proud. KateKate and Kelly, Pa will be seeing you “up, down and all around.”
Francis was a founding member of the Huletts Landing Volunteer Fire Department and was the first chief of the company in 1952, when it was first established. Fran contributed greatly to the history and lore of Huletts Landing. He was, indeed, “the Mayor,” as his family lovingly referred to him. He was a genuine treasure trove of the history of Huletts and little known tidbits of information about Huletts. He has passed the torch to his devoted son, Bill, since Bill spent so much time working with, listening to and talking with his dad about Huletts in its heyday, including the almost 20 years he spent working for the Eichler family prior to starting his own business.
Pa spent many, many happy days “on the mountain,” enjoying the quiet and solitude while “playing with” his many toys. He built a legacy for his family in many ways, not the least of which was a deep appreciation for Huletts Landing and Lake George. We are ALL well aware of what a “walk on the mountain” can do for our souls, thanks to the example Papa set.
Francis was predeceased by his wife, Ruth Joyce Borden; his sons, Francis Edward Borden Jr. and baby boy Robert Borden; as well as his parents. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Herman and Robert; and his sister, Margaret (Borden) Cartier.
He is survived by his son, Bill (Marilyn) and his daughter, Terry Burke (Tom). He is also survived by his well-loved grandchildren, Billie Borden and Will Borden of New York City, Kathleen ‘Katie’ Borden of San Francisco and Kelly Borden of Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.
At his request, there will be no calling hours or services at this time. Anyone who would like to honor his memory may make a contribution to the Back Pack Program at Whitehall Elementary School, which provides food to needy children within the district. Pa was one of those needy children growing up, and he never forgot his roots, and was, in fact, very proud of his heritage. “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” and he was, for sure a very tough, strong man. He will be deeply missed by many — family, friends and critters.
The family would like to give a sincere and very special thanks to the caregivers who so lovingly took care of him and Grammie since the fall. You were more than caregivers; you became a part of the Borden family, and we will be forever grateful for your help. You helped Pa through many rough days, especially the loss of his beloved Grammie. You treated them like your own family.
Special thanks to High Peaks Hospice for making this an easier process for all of us. Pa was able to pass peacefully at home, with his family by his side.
If anyone has any pictures of Gram and Pa in their younger years, and would be willing to share them, the family would be so very grateful. All family pictures were lost in the fire of 2001. Please contact the family at mjborden@verizon.net if you can help us out.
Arrangements were handled by the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
