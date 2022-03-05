Francis E. “Bud” Feldeisen

June 11, 1943—March 1, 2022

BRANT LAKE — Francis E. “Bud” Feldeisen, 78, died Tuesday March 1, 2022 at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany.

Born June 11, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY he was the son of the late Francis E. and Lillian K. (Krohn) Feldeisen.

Bud was a retired New York City policeman. He also drove tractor trailers for various companies.

Bud and his wife Della owned Baker’s Pine Terrace in Lake George. He was a volunteer fireman for 50 years first serving at Massapequa Fire Department, then was the Chief of Lake George Fire Department and Horicon Fire Department.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years Della Mae (Carpenter) Feldeisen; one son Michael (Renee) Feldeisen; one daughter Nancy (Burgess) Ovitt; three grandchildren: Taylor and Lane Feldeisen, Morgan Harrison; one sister Susan (Michael) Arcari; one sister-in-law Mae Mocase; and several nieces and nephews.

At Frank’s request there will not be any services or call hours.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817