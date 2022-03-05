Francis E. “Bud” Feldeisen
June 11, 1943—March 1, 2022
BRANT LAKE — Francis E. “Bud” Feldeisen, 78, died Tuesday March 1, 2022 at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany.
Born June 11, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY he was the son of the late Francis E. and Lillian K. (Krohn) Feldeisen.
Bud was a retired New York City policeman. He also drove tractor trailers for various companies.
Bud and his wife Della owned Baker’s Pine Terrace in Lake George. He was a volunteer fireman for 50 years first serving at Massapequa Fire Department, then was the Chief of Lake George Fire Department and Horicon Fire Department.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years Della Mae (Carpenter) Feldeisen; one son Michael (Renee) Feldeisen; one daughter Nancy (Burgess) Ovitt; three grandchildren: Taylor and Lane Feldeisen, Morgan Harrison; one sister Susan (Michael) Arcari; one sister-in-law Mae Mocase; and several nieces and nephews.
At Frank’s request there will not be any services or call hours.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.