Sept. 28, 1929—Aug. 13, 2022

GREENFIELD CENTER — Francis D. “Frank” Butler, 92, of Greenfield Center, passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at Saratoga Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Born on Sept. 28, 1929 in Moreau, he was the son of the late Francis and Beatrice Butler.

Frank attended South Glens Falls High School.

He married Norma Taylor on Nov. 12, 1949 in Glens Falls and the couple resided in Corinth for many years. She passed away Feb. 3, 2010. He married Thelma Marcellus on Nov. 29, 2011 and the couple has resided in Greenfield Center.

Frank was employed for 44 years at the International Paper Co. in Corinth, in the waste treatment dept., and in the railroad department as foreman, retiring in 1991. He was a member of the IP Quarter Century Club. He also owned and operated the Corinth Newsroom for three years.

He was a communicant of Church of the Immaculate Conception/Holy Infancy Parish for many years, and was a former member of the Knights of Columbus. He also was a former member of the Corinth Rotary Club, serving as treasurer.

Frank was president of the Broadway Lanes Senior Bowling League for many years and president of the former International Paper Co. Dart League.

He loved playing cards, enjoyed hunting with his brother Paul, bowling, gardening and traveling.

Besides his first wife and his parents, he also was predeceased by his daughter, Desiree and his siblings, Mildred, Dorothy, Isabelle, June, Paul and James.

Survivors besides his wife of 10 years include two sons, Michael Butler (Maria) of Ontario, Canada and Charles Butler (Peggy) of El Paso, TX; one brother, Floyd Butler (Linda) of South Glens Falls; and two sisters, Marjorie Pratt and Beatrice Butler; and his step-children, Paula Robarge (Daren) of Greenfield Center, Brenda Clark (Charles) of Ballston Spa, and Bryan Butler (Julie) of Resman; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank all the wonderful nurses and staff on 317 and 334 at Saratoga Hospital.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.