Sept. 28, 1930 — Dec. 17, 2019

QUEENSBURY — Francis Callaghan, 89, of Queensbury and formerly of Levittown, Long Island, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at home with his loving family at his side.

Born Sept. 28, 1930 in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late Francis T. and Marion (Gossell) Callaghan.

Frank grew up in Queens Village, and attended Queens Village High School before joining the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He served as a member of the Military Police before being honorably discharged as a Corporal.

On May 9, 1959, he married Helen Pelleittieri and moved his family to Levittown, where they raised their two sons. Frank and Helen lived here for 56 years before moving closer to their son, Tom.

He retired from the New York City Transit Department in Levittown in 1990. He also then enjoyed his part time job as security at the Belmont Race Track.

Frank had a passion for caring for horses. He loved taking care of them and even raised a foal given to him by Pia Zadora, which he named Helen’s Faith. He also enjoyed fishing on Long Island, eating, traveling and going to museums with his son.