Sept. 28, 1930 — Dec. 17, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Francis Callaghan, 89, of Queensbury and formerly of Levittown, Long Island, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at home with his loving family at his side.
Born Sept. 28, 1930 in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late Francis T. and Marion (Gossell) Callaghan.
Frank grew up in Queens Village, and attended Queens Village High School before joining the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He served as a member of the Military Police before being honorably discharged as a Corporal.
On May 9, 1959, he married Helen Pelleittieri and moved his family to Levittown, where they raised their two sons. Frank and Helen lived here for 56 years before moving closer to their son, Tom.
He retired from the New York City Transit Department in Levittown in 1990. He also then enjoyed his part time job as security at the Belmont Race Track.
Frank had a passion for caring for horses. He loved taking care of them and even raised a foal given to him by Pia Zadora, which he named Helen’s Faith. He also enjoyed fishing on Long Island, eating, traveling and going to museums with his son.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Paul Callaghan; his sister, Mary Newsome; and his brothers, Vincent, Jackie and Girard (Mickey) Callaghan.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 60 years, Helen, of Queensbury; his son, Thomas and his wife, Kathy of Queensbury; grandson, Brian Callaghan and granddaughter, Colleen Callaghan both of Atlanta, Georgia. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Weiss and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of Frank’s life will be held at a later date with family and friends on Long Island.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Frank and Helen’s caregivers, Ginny Dutson, Sandy Dickenson and Lisa Bombard, for all their care, compassion and support during this difficult time.
Donations in Frank’s memory may be made to the Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
