Feb. 1, 1935—Oct. 30, 2022

WHITEHALL — Francis A. Affinito “Bellringer,” 87, of Kirtland Street, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Francis was born on Feb. 1, 1935 in Whitehall, NY. He was the son of the late Henry and Philomena Affinito.

Francis served in the United States Army. After serving, he began his career as a school teacher, teaching in the Fort Ann and then for the Whitehall School System, where retired after many years of service.

He was also very active in his community serving as a Village Trustee and as the Mayor of Whitehall. He was dedicated to his community and his church, raising money throughout his entire school career for the Cerebral Palsy Association.

Francis was predeceased by his wife, Gail Affinito after 57 years of marriage, and his brothers: Henry Affinito, Edward Affinito and Richard Affinito.

He is survived by his children: Francis A. Affinito, Jr. and his companion Denise, Cindy Jacobsen and her husband Tom, Joseph Affinito and his wife Stephanie; his brother, John Affinito and his wife Martha; his sister-in-law, Phyllis Affinito; and his sister-in-law Kay Affinito.

He is also survived by his grandchildren which were the love of his life: Sarah Brennan, Chris Lupo, Nicholas Affinito, Justin Affinito, Logan Affinito, Jessica Affinito, Hunter Affinito, Miranda Affinito, Justice Affinito; and many nieces and nephews.

At his request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

The family has suggested that contributions may be made in Francis and Gail’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205.

Francis’s arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.