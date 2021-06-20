Frances "Tee" Alberta (Viele) Fleury

A lifelong “Little Canada Club Member”, Tee, her nickname is slang from “Mon Petit” meaning my little one. Born on December 20, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Alberta (Jacobie) Viele. She lived mostly on King Street, then Stichman Towers, then the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation.

As a youngster, she played and frolicked in winters on the Jounce and skated on its ponds as Tee taught her children, Jon and Kathleen all she could about enjoying life. As a toddler, she used to bang on the piano keys, then took formal lessons and read music as easy as a magazine. Tee also enjoyed playing the clarinet and participated in the high school band. She attended Fort Edward High School and St. Mary’s of Glens Falls, before beginning her 40+ years with a career at Grand Union Supermarkets. She worked every department and frequently filled open spots where needed. Her strongest and most passionate was just simply meeting, greeting, and helping customers, often calling them by name.