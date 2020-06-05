× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Feb. 19, 1929 — June 4, 2020

CORINTH — Frances Susie “Effie” (Hulka) Bunzey, age 91, passed away Thursday morning, June 4, 2020 at The Pines of Glens Falls.

Born on February 19, 1929 in the town of Saratoga, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna (Jankovych) Hulka, Sr. She was a graduate of Saratoga High School, Saratoga Springs and had been employed as a cashier for the A&P Tea Co. of Saratoga Springs for many years.

On June 17, 1950 she married Kenneth B. Prescott. Mr. Prescott died on September 14, 1965. She married Frank R. Bunzey on January 6, 1973. He passed away on April 27, 2012.