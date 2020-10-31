Frances Squires

June 18, 1936 — Oct. 29, 2020

GREENWICH — Frances Hammond Squires, 84, a longtime resident of Greenwich, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home surrounded by her family.

Born June 18, 1936 in Fort Miller, NY she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Emily Hammond.

Frances was a longtime member of the Country Music Association. She and her two brothers, known as the Town and Countrymen Band, played at many venues over the years. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her family, especially during their holiday gatherings. She spent her lifetime raising her family and then enjoyed helping her friends at Morgan’s Run Senior Housing in Schuylerville.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert W. Squires, Sr. in 2014; her brothers: Arthur “Sonny” Hammond and Marvin Hammond; sisters: Ramona Hammond and Alice Hammond; and one granddaughter, Angela Dickinson.