Nov. 28, 1919—Noc. 1, 2022

KINGSBURY — Frances Mary (Dixon) Pringle, aka GiGi, 102, an extraordinary woman, left on her next adventure Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, with family and friends at her side.

Born Nov. 28, 1919, to Charles H. and Josephine (Newton) Dixon, Fran grew up in the hamlet of Kingsbury, attending the one-room schoolhouse there, later graduating from Hudson Falls High School.

In October of 1946, she married handsome sailor, Lem H. Pringle of Cortez, FL. They were together for over 57 years until Lem’s death in 2004.

Fran and Lem were lifelong members of the Kingsbury Baptist Church, where they both taught Sunday School.

She worked for many years at General Electric, then worked at and retired from the Washington County Clerk’s Office.

Fran was bitten badly by the traveling bug when the couple visited Hawaii. She continued to travel, first with a Senior Citizen’s Group, then with her daughter-in-law, Danusia.

Throughout her life, spanning two centuries, she socialized whenever she could and wherever she went. She enjoyed bowling and playing golf. She loved reading as well as watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. Fran played a sneaky and mean game of Rummikub and has been awarded the title of Rummikub Queen.

In addition to being predeceased by her parents, and husband, her sisters: Dorothy Mae Fitzgerald and Irene Josephine Dixon have gone before her.

She is survived by her son, Larry Pringle and wife, Danusia of Belchertown, MA; her daughter, Cynthia Rawls and her husband, Bennie of Hudson Falls; her grandchildren: Joshua Pringle and his wife, Dr. Laura Crankshaw of Hudson, OH, Jared Pringle and his wife, Loni of Belchertown, Krystyna Pringle of Brooklyn; and the diamond in her crown, her great-grandson, Owen Parker Pringle of Belchertown; as well as many beloved nieces, cousins, and longtime friends.

Friends may call Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Kingsbury Baptist Church, conducted by Pastor Lucy Harris.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Moss Street Cemetery in the Town of Kingsbury.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Kenneth France and Dr. Michael Layden for their excellent care of Fran.

Our deep appreciation goes out to Karen’s Home Care and the amazing women who have cared for and loved our mother: Jill, Kortni, Sharon, Anna, and Kelly, and to Karen Millington for all the “above and beyond” things she did for us over the past seven days. Special thanks to Super K Kristen, the chatelaine of Fran’s castle.

Donations can be made in Fran’s memory to the Kingsbury Baptist Church, c/o Sylvia Weaver, 153 Dean Road, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.