March 17, 1929 — Nov. 16, 2019
INDIAN LAKE — Frances M. Wells, 90, formerly of Cedar River Road, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, Nov. 16, 2019, with her daughters at her side at the Fort Hudson Nursing Center, Fort Edward.
Born on March 17, 1929 in Indian Lake, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Amy (VanDusen) McCane. She was a graduate of Indian Lake Central School.
On Sept. 3, 1950, she married the love of her life, Royce E. Wells at the First Baptist Church of Indian Lake.
Fran worked for General Electric, Nationwide Insurance, as well as owned and operated McCane’s Cabins in Indian Lake and The Village Shop Crafts and Antiques in Indian Lake. She was a Girl Scout leader for 15 years, a member of the Home Bureau and the First Baptist Church in Clifton Park and Indian Lake.
Her enjoyments included quilt making, traveling, socializing with her family and friends and writing short stories with her writing group in Florida and Indian Lake, where she was published three times.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Royce, who died on March 15, 2018; three sisters, Esther Sasenbury, Julia O’Brien and Harriet McCane; and brother-in-law, Douglas Wells.
Survivors include her daughters, Cathy (Martin) Gray of West Fort Ann and Joanne (Mark) Russ of Glenmont; two cherished grandsons, Gregory and Alexander Russ; a brother, George (Diane) McCane of Indian Lake; sister-in-law, Ronda Wells of Indian Lake; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the First Baptist Church of Indian Lake, Route 30, Indian Lake. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Fran’s memory may be directed to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 777, Indian Lake, NY 12842.
Private interment will be in Cedar River Cemetery in the spring.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Route 30, Indian Lake.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
