Frances (Gilbert) Sweet

May 3, 1933—June 22, 2022

GRANVILLE — My dear mother, Frances G. Sweet, of 77 Mettowee St., Granville, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2022 at her home following complications due to injuries sustained in December.

Born on May 3, 1933, the youngest of 11 children, to Stephan and Mary (Hayas) Gilbert of Granville, who predeceased her in 1950 and 1967 respectively.

She is also predeceased by her 10 siblings: Mary (Gilbert) Doty, Anna (Gilbert) DiCicco, Stephen Gilbert, Peter Gilbert, Joseph Gilbert, Ella (Gilbert) Geruntino, Susan (Gilbert) Sipowicz, Miyak Gilbert, John Gilbert, and George Gilbert.

She is also predeceased by Keith E. Sweet, former Chief of Police of Granville, who passed in 1995, as well has her dear friend and companion, Ross Roberts, of Fairhaven, VT who passed in 2014.

She is survived by myself, daughter Susan (Sweet) Ostromecky; her grandson and apple of her eye, Jonathan J. Ostromecky who affectionately called her Baba; son-in-law, Dr. James J. Ostromecky; and her son, Shane M. Sweet.

Since the passing of her sisters, she was the great matriarch of the Gilbert Family and known as Aunt Fran to many nieces and nephews, their children, their children’s children, as well as many furry children.

She graduated from Granville High School at the age of 17 and was “most athletic” of her class. She would speak of how the high school coach once told her that she should have been another Gilbert boy as my uncles were all great athletes. She continued to be very fit through out her life. Even in the recent years, she could still palm the floor and bring her straight leg up to her nose. Videos commemorate her playing soccer with her grandson in the front yard.

After marrying, she and my father resided at the Church Street Family Home with her mother for seven years until her mother passed six weeks after my birth. Within a few years thereafter, our family moved Pine Hill (now known as Pine Street). After the scattering of her children and the passing of her husband, she moved to 77 Mettowee St. in 2005. Even up until last year, she was still seen mowing her sizable lawn.

While raising two children, she worked mornings for Hugh G. Williams in the insurance business. Later on she went on to work afternoons for C.H. Nelson Agency in West Pawlet, VT. Upon the relocation of the agency to Main Street in Granville and passing of Mr. Williams, she worked full-time for the agency until she was 70. While there, she would walk the agency mail to the post office in her heels every day.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bulkley Ave., Granville with Reverend Zacharia Chichester, Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Granville. Friends may call on the family at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Slate Valley Museum, 17 Waters St., Granville, N.Y. 12832.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, N.Y. 12832. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at the robertmkingfuneralhome.com.