NEWCOMB — Surrounded by her loving family, Frances G. Peter, 82, passed away on April 25, 2021.

Fran was the loyal and loving wife of Kenneth A. Peter, who predeceased her in 2017. She was a devoted mother to her children: Ronald (Joanne) Peter, Kim DenBesten, and Eric (Annette) Peter; and grandmother to Ryan, Evan, Tyler, Marlena, Kenneth, Leo, and Beau. She is also survived by her brother Frank Diamond; her sister-in-law and dear friend Sally Peter; and a special “son-in-law” Marty Kahler Peter. Fran was the daughter of Francis and Ruth Diamond, and grew up on the family farm with her siblings: Joan, Charlie, Frank “Mus”, and Ruth “Toni”.

She recalled fondly her days on the farm, milking cows in the morning before school. It was there that she met the first love of her life, her horse Sam, who was her trusty sidekick. Gifted with a beautiful singing voice, Fran was a lover of music and could deliver impressive renditions of Teresa Brewer, Tammy Wynette, Brenda Lee, Patsy Cline, and others.