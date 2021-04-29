NEWCOMB — Surrounded by her loving family, Frances G. Peter, 82, passed away on April 25, 2021.
Fran was the loyal and loving wife of Kenneth A. Peter, who predeceased her in 2017. She was a devoted mother to her children: Ronald (Joanne) Peter, Kim DenBesten, and Eric (Annette) Peter; and grandmother to Ryan, Evan, Tyler, Marlena, Kenneth, Leo, and Beau. She is also survived by her brother Frank Diamond; her sister-in-law and dear friend Sally Peter; and a special “son-in-law” Marty Kahler Peter. Fran was the daughter of Francis and Ruth Diamond, and grew up on the family farm with her siblings: Joan, Charlie, Frank “Mus”, and Ruth “Toni”.
She recalled fondly her days on the farm, milking cows in the morning before school. It was there that she met the first love of her life, her horse Sam, who was her trusty sidekick. Gifted with a beautiful singing voice, Fran was a lover of music and could deliver impressive renditions of Teresa Brewer, Tammy Wynette, Brenda Lee, Patsy Cline, and others.
Fran’s childhood sweetheart Ken became her husband and life partner in 1959. It was the beginning of a beautiful life together filled with ambition and adventure. Fran began her career working at the New York Telephone Company. Later, while still raising her family, Fran joined Ken in the family business, Kenneth A. Peter Roofing and Siding in the Schodack, NY area. Working as a cutter, Fran had a no-nonsense, nose-to-the-grindstone, tough-as-nails approach on the job. Although it was never her intention or interest to be viewed as such, she was seen by others as a woman ahead of her time in a man’s business and earned well-deserved admiration for her dedication and work ethic, not to mention her bee-hive hairdo.
Throughout her life, Fran was a lover of the outdoors, and joined her husband in sporting pursuits that included hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. Together, they worked hard and played hard. Weekends were spent at the family camp in Newcomb, NY, which later became their permanent home. In retirement, winters were enjoyed in Key Largo, FL, and in the summer, time was shared between Newcomb and a camp in Mexico, NY near Lake Ontario and the Little Salmon River.
Fran was a special lady and will be greatly missed by her family. Where there is deep grief, there is also deep love. Rest in peace, Mom, and say hi to Dad.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ray Funeral Service, Castleton NY. There will be a graveside service for family and friends at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Methodist Episcopal Cemetery, Rt. 28N, Newcomb, NY.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.