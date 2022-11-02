April 27, 1949—Oct. 30, 2022

DAY — Frances Elaine Allen, 73, of North Shore Road, passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.

Born on April 27, 1949 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Marion (Lindsey) Diehl.

Elaine graduated from Hadley-Luzerne High School in 1967.

She married Neil Allen on July 13, 1968 in the Town of Day and the couple has resided in Day for many years.

Elaine worked as a real estate agent and secretary for Lake Luzerne Real Estate for several years.

She enjoyed ceramics, reading, baking, and loved decorating for all the holidays. But the most important thing was always her family.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by two sisters, Helen (Diehl) Wendell and Jean (Diehl) Cowles.

Survivors besides her loving husband, Neil Allen of Day; include three children: Gloria Carson (David) of Hadley, Linda Cutler of Eutawville, SC and Thomas Allen of Sacramento, CA; five grandchildren: Aaron Allen (Cassondra), Shawna Duell (Zackery), Tracy Miller, Jr. (Sierra), Thomas Allen II, and Courtney Allen; two great-grandchildren: Aaron, Jr. and Greyson; two siblings: Gary Diehl (Kim) of Lake Luzerne, and Sandra Farrell (David) of Stony Creek; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

A Celebration of Elaine’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Day Meadows Cemetery, Town of Day.

The family wishes to thank the entire staff, especially the nurses at Glens Falls Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care given to Elaine and to the family.