CHESTERTOWN — Frances E. Kinney, 72, passed away on July 23, 2021.
Born in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Julia (Abyad) Pehowic.
Fran was a 1966 graduate from Dover High School in Dover, NJ. Fran lived in NJ for most of her life. She moved to NY, only recently, to live with family.
Besides her parents she is predeceased by her three brothers: Francis and Stephen Charles Pehowic and Gerald Joseph.
Survivors include her three sons: Michael Kinney of St John’s, FL, Jeffery Kinney of Chestertown, NY, and Brian Kinney of Hackettstown, NJ; her five sisters: Julia Anne Pennella of Port St. Lucie, FL, Mary Filkins of Chestertown, NY, Theresa Flynn of Lafayette, NJ, Suzanne Robertson of Maricopa, AZ, and Dianne Pennella of Denville, NJ; four grandchildren: Jared, Jeffrey, Jordan, and Katie; also many nieces and nephews.
At Frances’s request there will be no services or calling hours.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.
