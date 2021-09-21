Nov. 24, 1933—Sept. 19, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Frances DelSignore, 87, of Glens Falls, NY passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Glens Falls Center.

Born on November 24, 1933 in Glens Falls, NY, the daughter of the late Andrew and Marietta (Marani) DelSignore, she was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls, NY. Frances worked at Price Chopper Cooper St. Glens Falls until her retirement. She was an accomplished golfer, hitting two holes in one on July 7, 1997 and August 3, 2014, both at Bay Meadows hole #5.

In addition to her parents, Frances was predeceased by her brothers: Samuel, Albert, Herman, John, Ralph and Andrew; her sisters: Mary Pezzulo, Amelia DelSignore, Edith Esperti, Susan Howes, Catherine Denino and Angeline Kenny; her nephews Nicholas Esperti and John DelSignore and her niece, Elizabeth Terranova.

Frances is survived by her sister, Helen Gorham of Glens Falls, many loving nieces and nephews and several good friends.

A special thanks to Dr. David Cunningham and Dr. Peter Gray and the amazing staff at the Glens Falls Center.

Calling hours will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY.