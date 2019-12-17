Feb. 7, 1935 — Dec. 13, 2019

QUEENSBURY — Frances (Cronin) Breen, 84, of Queensbury, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 with her family by her side.

Born on Feb. 7, 1935 in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late Howard and Monica (Southard) Cronin. Frankie was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls and The Eastman Dental Dispensary School for Dental Hygienists in Rochester. She worked locally as a dental hygienist for over 40 years, making smiles brighter with an effortless charm and skill. Together with her husband, Jack, she was a loyal parishioner of Our Lady of Annunciation in Queensbury. Her favorite uncle was the late Monsignor Robert Cronin. Her faith was steadfast and guided her life to the end.

Raised on Fulton Street, she carried the spirit of a childhood home busy with the traffic of family and friends, with more than a few characters in both groups. Her own home duplicated this setting, a door literally left open to all by a hostess with but two questions: “Who is coming and what are we going to eat?”

Together with her late husband, Jack she raised three boys and even in the most trying of times, never lived a day without laughter and love.