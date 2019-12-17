Feb. 7, 1935 — Dec. 13, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Frances (Cronin) Breen, 84, of Queensbury, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 with her family by her side.
Born on Feb. 7, 1935 in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late Howard and Monica (Southard) Cronin. Frankie was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls and The Eastman Dental Dispensary School for Dental Hygienists in Rochester. She worked locally as a dental hygienist for over 40 years, making smiles brighter with an effortless charm and skill. Together with her husband, Jack, she was a loyal parishioner of Our Lady of Annunciation in Queensbury. Her favorite uncle was the late Monsignor Robert Cronin. Her faith was steadfast and guided her life to the end.
Raised on Fulton Street, she carried the spirit of a childhood home busy with the traffic of family and friends, with more than a few characters in both groups. Her own home duplicated this setting, a door literally left open to all by a hostess with but two questions: “Who is coming and what are we going to eat?”
Together with her late husband, Jack she raised three boys and even in the most trying of times, never lived a day without laughter and love.
In addition to her parents, Frances was predeceased by her beloved husband, John R. “Jack” Breen on Jan. 2, 2019.
She is survived by three sons, John C. Breen (Angela) of New Hampshire, Tony Breen of Gansevoort, and Ted Breen (Kerri) of Queensbury; her granddaughters, Megan Breen of New York City, Elsie Breen of Queensbury and Emeline Breen of New Hampshire; her grandson, Kellen Breen of New Hampshire; her sister, Marjorie D. Harwood of Buffalo; cousin, Jane Cortellesi of New York City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Lauren, her care was a blessing, on exhibit in a harvest of miraculous smiles extracted during the most trying of times.
Deep thanks to Ginger and Stacy from High Peaks Hospice for their care and compassion.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Our Lady of Annunciation, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glens St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
