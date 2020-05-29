Dec. 8, 1934 — May 14, 2020
LAKE PLACID — Frances A. Sherman passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, after enjoying a long and blessed life, at the age of 85.
She was born December 8, 1934 in Brooklyn. She graduated from Ossining High School in 1952 and attended SUNY Plattsburgh where she earned her teaching degree. Fran was a Kindergarten teacher at both Bolton Central School and Queensbury Elementary School.
The family operated the Rondack Motel, and previous to that, The Nearby Cottages, in Bolton Landing for many years in the 60’s and 70’s. She ran her own businesses as an entrepreneur in the 80’s and 90’s in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona, operating a personnel management company and a home care business. She lived in Lake Placid for the last fifteen years.
Fran loved to decorate and create sacred spaces in her home and for others. She loved spending time at the beach or on outings with family and friends. Fran enjoyed alpine skiing and was an avid reader, card player and political news junkie. She was a loyal, loving and funny friend and companion, and was known for her persistent positive outlook, intelligence and ready wit.
Fran was predeceased by her parents, James and Frances Adams, and her sister, Linda Leslie.
Fran will be remembered with much love and affection by her sister Roberta (Bobbi) Smith, Fran’s four children, Holly Kneeshaw, Wendy Campbell, Jim (Skip) Kneeshaw and Kelly Albro, fifteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A family celebration of life will be held this summer in Lake George with interment in a family cemetery in Chipley, Florida.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.