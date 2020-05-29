× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dec. 8, 1934 — May 14, 2020

LAKE PLACID — Frances A. Sherman passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, after enjoying a long and blessed life, at the age of 85.

She was born December 8, 1934 in Brooklyn. She graduated from Ossining High School in 1952 and attended SUNY Plattsburgh where she earned her teaching degree. Fran was a Kindergarten teacher at both Bolton Central School and Queensbury Elementary School.

The family operated the Rondack Motel, and previous to that, The Nearby Cottages, in Bolton Landing for many years in the 60’s and 70’s. She ran her own businesses as an entrepreneur in the 80’s and 90’s in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona, operating a personnel management company and a home care business. She lived in Lake Placid for the last fifteen years.

Fran loved to decorate and create sacred spaces in her home and for others. She loved spending time at the beach or on outings with family and friends. Fran enjoyed alpine skiing and was an avid reader, card player and political news junkie. She was a loyal, loving and funny friend and companion, and was known for her persistent positive outlook, intelligence and ready wit.

Fran was predeceased by her parents, James and Frances Adams, and her sister, Linda Leslie.