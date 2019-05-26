August 26, 1934 — May 24, 2019
GANSEVOORT and BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Forrest Harvey Wood, 84, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on Aug. 26, 1934 in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late Forrest Dow and Myrtle (Bussing) Wood.
Harvey graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1951 and completed an apprenticeship at General Electric. He also was in the United States Army Reserves for two years.
On June 11, 1960, Harvey married Helen Bell at Caldwell Presbyterian Church in Lake George.
Harvey retired in 1998 after 30 years of owning and operating his own business, Wood Tool Company in Fort Edward.
Harvey enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, metal detecting, going to the Saratoga Racino and to casinos in Laughlin, Nevada. He loved traveling with his wife to 48 of the 50 states.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 58 years, Helen; his children, Duane Wood of Rexford, Lisa Wood of South Glens Falls, Christine Wood Whorf and her husband, James, of South Glens Falls and Gary Wood and his wife, Angela, of Greenwich; his grandchildren, Kylie Wood Lang and her husband, Jason, Kelsey Wood and her fiancé, Michael Lyons, Kathryn Wood, Taylor Wood, Skyler Whorf and Tristan Wood; his great-granddaughter, Ava Lyons; his siblings, June Arnold and her husband, Frank, Rebecca Andrus and Bernard Wood and his wife, Brenda; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.
A funeral service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Stephen Andrews, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Warrensburg, officiating.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Southside Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
Memorial donations in Harvey’s memory can be made to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kim Woodell and Kelli Foley from Community Hospice of Saratoga for all their care and compassion to Harvey.
To leave online condolences or to view Harvey’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
