Dec. 24, 1937—Oct. 24, 2021

GRANVILLE — Floyd R. Varney, 83, passed away, Sunday, October 24, 2021, after a brief illness, in his home.

Born December 24, 1937, in Fort Edward, he was the son of Nelson and Lillian (Roberts) Varney.

Floyd was a graduate of Fort Edward High School. In 1994 he was an LPN graduate from B.O.C.E.S. in Hudson Falls.

He worked for Albany Engineers, Bard Catheter Co., Glens Falls Hospital, and Precise Wallpaper & Wall Covering. Following retirement Floyd became bored and taught himself how to play the harmonica. He started testing the waters by going to open mic nights. He spread his wings and started his own band called “Big Tuna and Blues Highway.” Floyd was harmonics and vocals.

Floyd and Cynthia Leombruno Vickers were married on December 2, 2000, in a private home in Queensbury.

Some of his enjoyments in life were fishing, boating on Lake George, dog sledding, rabbit hunting, turkey hunting, skiing, camping, and he loved animals. He was also a member of the Rod and Gun Club in Kingsbury.

In addition to his parents, Floyd was predeceased by his first wife, Jeannie Alice (Steves) Varney; daughter, Tracy Lee Varney; stepson, Shane E. Vickers; brothers: Nelson “Ed” Varney and his wife Shirley Phillips Varney, Robert “Kenny” Varney, and John R. Varney; and aunts: Charlotte Baird, Helen Wilkins, and Leona Shaw.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cynthia Varney; children: Lori Schmid and husband, Scott of Fort Ann, Lisa Ernst of Milton, FL; stepdaughter, Jessica Lawrence and husband Michael of Niskayuna; grandchildren: Darrin, Kristin, Randall, Jacob, and Mikaela; step-grandchildren: Cecilia “CC”, Rose, and Samuel “Sam”; great-grandchildren: Kenny, Robert, Michael, and Nathan; his aunt, Norma Brynelle; sisters-in-law: Willma Varney, and Pat Varney; several nieces, nephews; and cousins; and his many beloved pets.

At Floyd’s request, there will be no calling hours.

A memorial service will take place Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., at Assembly of God Church, 18 Bulkley Ave., Granville, NY. Light refreshments will follow at the church, after the conclusion of the memorial service.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to High Peaks Hospice, Assembly of God Church, family and friends for all their prayers, love, and support given to the immediate family.

In loving memory of Floyd contributions may be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) by mail at P.O. Box 22445, New York, NY 10087, by calling 888-557-7177, or by visiting lls.org.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.