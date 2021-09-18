Nov. 14, 1947—Sept. 16, 2021

CORINTH — Floyd R. Mosher, 73, a lifelong resident of Corinth, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 16, 2021 at his home with his loved ones by his side, after a long and valiant struggle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Born on November 14, 1947 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late Ira and Viola “Blondie” (Pixley) Mosher.

Floyd graduated from Corinth High School in 1967, where he was a track star and held many of the school’s records in hurdles, one of which was not broken until last year. He also attended Adirondack Community College.

He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1968 and was sent almost immediately to Vietnam. He returned home in May of 1969 and joined the Marine Corps Reserves, where he remained until he returned to active duty in January of 1973 being sent to Okinawa and was honorably discharged in June, 1975. He remained committed to the Marine Corps until his death. “Once a Marine, Always a Marine.”

Floyd met his wife, Beth, on January 10, 1978 and they were married on February 18, 1978 after a one month, one week and one day courtship. The couple have resided in Corinth for many years.