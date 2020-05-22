Jan. 26, 1920 — May 19, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Floyd J. Dumas, 100, of Queensbury, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in the arms of his loving wife of 75 years. He was born on January 26, 1920 in Malone, New York, the son of the late George and Martha (Raville) Dumas. Floyd proudly served his country during WWII in the US Army. He was an escaped Prisoner of War and earned the Purple Heart Medal – one of the highest awards given from the US Army.
He married the love of his life, Vivian LaPage on April 3, 1945. Floyd worked for several retail stores in men’s clothing and was a tailor in his own business in Glens Falls for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors, was an avid golfer and loved to walk. Floyd was a member of the VFW and the Saratoga Military Museum.
Floyd is survived by his beloved wife Vivian Dumas; a daughter, Bonnie Gregory (Edward); two sons: David Dumas and Stephen Dumas; grandchildren: Todd, Lisa, Blake and Katie; great-grandchildren: Casey, Jonathan, Andrew, Tripton, Jasmine and Lincoln; and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank High Peaks Hospice and Floyd’s caregivers Amy, Vivian, Heather and Judy for their dedication, love and support.
Graveside services will be held at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury with military honors at the convenience of family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to Our Lady of the Annunciation Roman Catholic Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.
Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.