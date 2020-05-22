× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jan. 26, 1920 — May 19, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Floyd J. Dumas, 100, of Queensbury, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in the arms of his loving wife of 75 years. He was born on January 26, 1920 in Malone, New York, the son of the late George and Martha (Raville) Dumas. Floyd proudly served his country during WWII in the US Army. He was an escaped Prisoner of War and earned the Purple Heart Medal – one of the highest awards given from the US Army.

He married the love of his life, Vivian LaPage on April 3, 1945. Floyd worked for several retail stores in men’s clothing and was a tailor in his own business in Glens Falls for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors, was an avid golfer and loved to walk. Floyd was a member of the VFW and the Saratoga Military Museum.

Floyd is survived by his beloved wife Vivian Dumas; a daughter, Bonnie Gregory (Edward); two sons: David Dumas and Stephen Dumas; grandchildren: Todd, Lisa, Blake and Katie; great-grandchildren: Casey, Jonathan, Andrew, Tripton, Jasmine and Lincoln; and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank High Peaks Hospice and Floyd’s caregivers Amy, Vivian, Heather and Judy for their dedication, love and support.