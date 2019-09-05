Dec. 21, 1948 — Sept 1, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Floyd E. Dean passed away Sept 1, 2019 in Vero Beach, Florida after a long battle with cancer. He was born Dec. 21, 1948 to Irving Dean Sr. and Mary Dean in Glens Falls.
He was predeceased by his parents, Irv Sr. and Mary Dean; his sisters, Geraldine Mound and Ella M. Danahy; his brothers, Irving Dean Jr. and Robert L. Dean Sr.; and a son, Logan Dean.
He is survived by his wife, Doreen (Goodman) Dean; two brothers, Earl (Linda) Dean of Glens Falls and Jim (Janet) Dean of Queensbury; two brother-in-laws, James (Eva) Goodman and Richard (Cindy) Goodman; six children, Matt (Jodi) Dean, Tim Dean, Heather (Ray) Clark, Kody Dean, Lizabeth (Jeff) Strainer and Danny Dean; six grandchildren; one great granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are at the convenience of the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.