Floyd E. Dean

Dec. 21, 1948 — Sept 1, 2019

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Floyd E. Dean passed away Sept 1, 2019 in Vero Beach, Florida after a long battle with cancer. He was born Dec. 21, 1948 to Irving Dean Sr. and Mary Dean in Glens Falls.

He was predeceased by his parents, Irv Sr. and Mary Dean; his sisters, Geraldine Mound and Ella M. Danahy; his brothers, Irving Dean Jr. and Robert L. Dean Sr.; and a son, Logan Dean.

He is survived by his wife, Doreen (Goodman) Dean; two brothers, Earl (Linda) Dean of Glens Falls and Jim (Janet) Dean of Queensbury; two brother-in-laws, James (Eva) Goodman and Richard (Cindy) Goodman; six children, Matt (Jodi) Dean, Tim Dean, Heather (Ray) Clark, Kody Dean, Lizabeth (Jeff) Strainer and Danny Dean; six grandchildren; one great granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.

Services are at the convenience of the family.

