Nov. 21, 1946—May 19, 2022

CORINTH — Floyd E. Bennett, Sr., 75, of Antone Mountain Rd., passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 after bravely fighting a long illness.

Born on Nov. 21, 1946 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Marshall and Marion (Lewis) Bennett.

He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War earning the Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and two overseas bars. Floyd drove a logging truck for Lumac Co., Malta.

He enjoyed cars whether it was an antique or race car. He also enjoyed CB radios, hunting and was a member of the Big Bucks Hunting Club in Cambridge.

He was predeceased by his parents; sister Sandra Bennett Sawn and three brothers Martin Bennett, Robert Bennett and Norman Bennett.

Survivors include three children: Tonya Wentworth, Floyd (Suzanne) Bennett and Robert Bennett; grandchildren: Taylor, Damian, Dean (Carley), Makayla, Dylan, Jacob and Dakota; great-grandchildren: Isabella and Akari; a brother, Warren (Cathy) Bennett of Hadley; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 South Clark St., Arlington, VA 22202.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.