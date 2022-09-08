July 15, 1931—Sept. 1, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Florence Ruth (Beckman) Palermo, 91, passed peacefully in her sleep on September 1, 2022.

Florence, recently of Queensbury, was born July 15, 1931 in Huntington, Long Island. She was the second daughter of George H. Beckman and Florence (Hoffman) Beckman. Growing up in nearby Northport, she was surrounded by the beautiful flowers that her family’s florist business grew in the greenhouses and on their spacious property. Being the youngest of her family, she recognized the rewards that go hand in hand with hard work and integrity, and this remained with her throughout her life.

Her grace, beauty and work ethic attracted a young man with the same respect for the entrepreneurial spirit, and they embarked upon their first business venture together following high school. The romance between them grew as they operated “The Sugar Bowl,” a local soda fountain and popular hangout. Not long after, Florence married her partner and sweetheart, John Palermo.

It is difficult to speak of Florence and John as separate people because, in fact, they were almost never apart. Florence lovingly raised her family while, at the same time, motivating John to be his best. Together they made a life-changing decision while the family was still young. With confidence and courage, they left their familiar Long Island surroundings and purchased a small housekeeping cottage business on Friends Lake in Chestertown.

Their achievements were plentiful as every endeavor was approached in the spirit of adventure with hard work and integrity, which resulted in great success.

While still running the resort business, Florence and John tackled real estate and construction. Starting from their front porch, their business soon grew to include multiple office locations with many fine agents working under their lead as they introduced and welcomed numerous new residents to the area. No one was surprised when they capped their career by purchasing the landmark Adirondack resort, “Green Mansions.” The renovation and conversion of this locally famous property was perhaps their greatest adventure, and the project involved many others who became employees, residents, and close friends.

Among her many interests, Florence was an avid golf enthusiast, playing courses in Southern California and Florida, but she found the most enjoyment as a valued member of the Chestertown Women’s Golf League where she became one of very few golfers to sink a hole-in-one.

Florence, the navigator for the family, always had her compass set to true north. She will be remembered dearly by friends and family who cherished times with her wherever her many travels brought her.

She is survived by her daughter Victoria and her husband John Rugge; two sons: John and his wife Teresa, and Robert and his wife Kim; seven grandchildren: Timothy Smith and his husband Michael Nass, Kelly Smith and her husband Jeremy Jackson, Lia Palermo and her partner James Sweener, John Christopher Palermo and his wife Madison, and Christianna, Robert, and Skylar Palermo. In addition, “Grandma Flo” was a loving great-grandmother to: Willa, Iris, and Palmer.

The family attended a small gathering on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Barton-McDermott Funeral Home led with prayers and readings by Father Joseph Busch from Our Lady of the Annunciation Roman Catholic Church where Florence attended Mass while living in Queensbury. She was put to rest next to her lifelong partner and husband John at the Chester Rural Cemetery in Chestertown where a quiet graveside ceremony was concluded.

The family is extremely grateful for the end-of-life care Florence received and ask that donations be made in Florence’s name to Community Hospice of Saratoga.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.