Dec. 30, 1940—March 21, 2023
MOREAU — Florence Marie Beecher, 82, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital with her family by her side.
Born Dec. 30, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Preston and Lorraine (Dickinson) Jenkins.
She graduated from South Glens Falls High School Class of 1958.
On June 4, 1960, Marie married the love of her life, Michael Beecher at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward by Fr. Mea.
Marie retired from Verizon as a telephone operator after 47 years.
She enjoyed reading, westerns, visiting, winters in Palm Bay, FL, summers at Trout Lake, and watching her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Marie was predeceased by her sisters: Patricia Jenkins, and Lois Willis.
Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 62 years, Michael Beecher; sons: Jeff Beecher (Debbie), Ken Beecher (Darlene), and Greg Beecher (Lisa); siblings: Preston L. Jenkins, Jr. (Mary), Catherine Fleming (Ken), Lorry Malan (John), Albert Jenkins, Timothy Jenkins (Cindy) Trudi Moyer (Douglas), Beth Simpson (Vincent); brother-in-law, Charles Willis; along with many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
Memorial donations in Marie’s memory can be made to South Glens Falls Marathon Dance, 42 Merritt Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803 or Moreau Emergency Squad, Inc., 1583 State Rt. 9, Moreau, NY 12828-9433.
To view Marie’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
