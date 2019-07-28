March 18, 1925 — July 25, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Florence “Ma” Crandall, 94, of Main Street, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Born on March 18, 1925, in the town of Hebron, she was the daughter of the late Ernest G. and Laura (Johnson) Hurley.
On Dec. 23, 1942, Ma married Howard W. Crandall at the United Methodist Church of Hudson Falls. He passed away on Jan. 28, 1992, after almost 50 years of marriage.
Following her marriage, Ma and Howard ran a dairy farm in Hartford for many years. After selling the farm, Ma started a business cleaning homes and camps on Lake George. She worked in the cleaning business until securing a job as a nurse’s aide at Pleasant Valley Infirmary. Ma loved her job at PVI, partly because even as a young girl, she wanted to be a nurse. She found her niche and stayed at PVI for over 25 years, retiring on Nov. 22, 1992. Two years later, Ma moved to her current address above the Carleton Funeral Home and became part of their family.
She was active throughout her life.
Ma was a lifetime member of the Adirondack Fiddlers and a member of the Country Round & Square Dance Association, formerly the Dick Ladd Square Dance Association. She loved spending time with her friends on the Tuesday Senior and the Friday Senior Bowling Leagues, even occasionally having her name printed in the paper for her score. Ma also belonged to the Fort Edward/Hudson Falls Senior Citizen Group and enjoyed sharing trips to the casinos and on the Adirondack Scenic Railroad.
Her faith and especially her church, the Hartford United Methodist Church, was very close to her heart. She enjoyed the Sunday service and also all the wonderful dinners prepared by the church congregation.
Besides her husband, Ma was predeceased by her six-week-old son, Arthur Howard Crandall; her daughter, Carolyn Wells, who passed away in 1995; her son, Daniel Crandall, who passed away in 2018; and her brother, Donald Hurley and her sisters, Verna Hoyt and Rita (Rathbun) Todd.
Survivors include her daughters, Joan Brown and her husband, Norman, of Fort Edward, Joyce Wilcox and her husband, Wayne, of Adamsville and Eleanor Johnson and her husband, Richard, of Adirondack; 19 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, Betty Crandall of Glens Falls; her sisters, Carrie Dunbar of Corinth, Anna Mae Andrews of Granville and Martha Osser of Granville; her two brothers, Gordon Hurley and his wife, Norma, of Granville and Florida and Raymond Hurley and his wife, Doris, of Hudson Falls and Florida; her sister-in-law, JoAnne Hurley; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Funeral services will follow the calling hours at 1 p.m. Monday, Reverend Patti Girard officiating.
Burial will follow at Morningside Cemetery.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, Pruyn Pavilion, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801; or the Glens Falls Association of the Blind, 144 Ridge St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Condolences may be emailed to carletonfuneralhome@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.