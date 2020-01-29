Florence M. Kingsley
0 entries

Florence M. Kingsley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Florence M. Kingsley

April 18, 1919 — Jan. 26, 2020

CORINTH — Florence M. Kingsley, 100, of West Maple Street, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital following a brief illness.

Born on April 18, 1919 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Augustine) Montello.

Flo graduated from Corinth High School in 1937.

She married Donald A. Kingsley on May 30, 1944 in Corinth. The couple resided in Corinth for many years. He passed away April 23, 2005, following 60 years of marriage.

Along with her husband, Flo owned and operated Kingsley Market in Corinth for many years.

She was a life-long active member of the Church of the Immaculate Conception/Holy Mother and Child Parish of Corinth.

Flo enjoyed reading, knitting, tennis, watching sports and going to her grandchildren’s events.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by her siblings, Joseph, Earl, James, Lewis Sr., and Ralph “Chubber” Montello, and Rose Montello, Marion Wheeler, Anna LaVoie and Grace Folts.

Survivors include one son, David L. Kingsley of Corinth; three grandchildren, Michael Kingsley (Leisha) of Corinth, Matthew Kingsley of Corinth and Jodi Nelson (Richard) of Corinth; four great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Jensen Kingsley and Olivia and Samuel Nelson; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth with the Rev. Kenneth Swain, officiating.

Burial will be in the spring in Chester Rural Cemetery, Chestertown, at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family wishes to thank Eileen, Sylvia, Jeanne, and Carolyn, for their kindness and friendship given to Flo.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Corinth Public Library, 89 Main St., Corinth, NY 12822.

To plant a tree in memory of Florence Kingsley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News