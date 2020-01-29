April 18, 1919 — Jan. 26, 2020

CORINTH — Florence M. Kingsley, 100, of West Maple Street, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital following a brief illness.

Born on April 18, 1919 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Augustine) Montello.

Flo graduated from Corinth High School in 1937.

She married Donald A. Kingsley on May 30, 1944 in Corinth. The couple resided in Corinth for many years. He passed away April 23, 2005, following 60 years of marriage.

Along with her husband, Flo owned and operated Kingsley Market in Corinth for many years.

She was a life-long active member of the Church of the Immaculate Conception/Holy Mother and Child Parish of Corinth.

Flo enjoyed reading, knitting, tennis, watching sports and going to her grandchildren’s events.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by her siblings, Joseph, Earl, James, Lewis Sr., and Ralph “Chubber” Montello, and Rose Montello, Marion Wheeler, Anna LaVoie and Grace Folts.