Florence M. Green

May 12, 1928—Jan 1, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Florence M. (Sis) Green, 93, a resident of South Glens Falls passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

She was born on May 12, 1928 in Ticonderoga, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Florence (Denesha) Barber.

Florence was a graduate of Ticonderoga High School, class of 1946. She began her career working for the Telephone Company in Ticonderoga and retired as a telephone operator. Florence married the late Vernon Green on Aug. 14, 1949 and they moved to Albany to raise a family. She was an avid golfer and was a charter member of the Tee Bird Country Club in South Glens Falls. Florence and her husband loved to travel spending winters in Lantana, FL with her favorite destination being Hawaii. She also was a member of the Hole in One Club and an avid Bridge Player for many years along with enjoying her five o’clock cocktail over the years with many family, friends and neighbors.

Besides her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her son, James Green; her daughter, Kathy Ann Green; her two sisters: Anna Mae Glezen and Cecile Hartman; her brother, Lawrence Barber and his wife, Dolores and sister in law, Constance Green.

Survivors include her nieces and nephews: Lynn and her husband Gray Pike of Indianapolis, IN; Darlene Ball of Queensbury; Judy Phelps of Endwell, NY; Deborah Phelps and her husband Joseph Longo of Endicott, NY; Cherie and her husband Trey Worthy of Meridianville, AL; Marjorie and her husband Richard Evens of Fort Ann, NY; Yvonne and her husband Robert Ladieu of Putman Station, NY; Linda and her husband Norman Provoncha of Ticonderoga, NY; Bethany and her husband Donald Wentworth of Shortsville, NY; Edward and his wife Nancy Barber of Ticonderoga, NY; Thelma and her husband Dwight Ilsley of Fort Ann; Jennifer and her husband Allen Boecker of Hebron, MD and her special friends, Brian and Lori McFarren of South Glens Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in the spring at St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

Burial will also take place in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to, St. Jude Research, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105 or to Alzheimer’s Golf Foundation, 22512 Gateway Center Dr, Clarksburg, MD. 20871.

