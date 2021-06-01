July 10, 1926—May 28, 2021

GREENWICH — Florence Isabelle Perry, 94, was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Friday, May 28, 2021, into the waiting arms of her husband James Everett Perry Jr., her son William E. Perry and her granddaughter Erin Austin Burke.

She was born in Hoosick, NY on July 10, 1926, to the late Guy and Jennie (Haas) Philpott.

Florence graduated from Hoosick Falls High School in 1944. She was a lifelong resident of this area and retired from Greenwich Central School, where she served as the lunchroom manager. She catered many weddings and worked at the Central Lunch and Washington County Fair. Her passion was doing crafts and music. She was a member of the Greenwich and Cambridge Senior Citizens, the VFW Auxiliary, and several craft groups. Florence was a faithful member of the Bottskill Baptist Church where she served many roles since 1944.

In addition to her parents, husband, son and granddaughter, she was predeceased by her sister Margaret Boutin and brothers Clinton, Melvin, and George Philpott.