Florence Irene Cook

Flossie was quite the dancer and took dance classes as a child through her teen years. She carried that love for dancing into her later years, and stole the dance floor every time with her husband Cheney. She had an adventurous spirit, and could be found driving her brother’s motorcycle to Old Orchard in Maine or roller skating. Flossie and Cheney were married after his return from the Pacific Theater at the end of World War II. They moved to New York and began their family life, raising four children in Lake George. Her friends in New York came to know her as Flo. In addition to her greatest contribution in life as a wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother, she served as a Girl Scout leader and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. After being a wonderful stay at home mom for years, she began working as a florist and loved to create floral masterpieces. She waitressed for her dear friend’s restaurant, and was a part-time school cafeteria cook/server for the Lake George Elementary School.