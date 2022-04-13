Oct. 19, 1924—April 9, 2022

BALLSTON SPA — Florence Inez (Hammond) Wells, 97, formerly of Sweetman Road, passed away peacefully, Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hoosick Falls following a long illness.

Born Oct. 19, 1924 in Igerna, she was the daughter of the late William and Inez (Williams) Hammond.

She married Chancey Wells on Oct. 20, 1942 and completed her education at Minerva Central School as an adult.

Florence put her whole self into all she attempted to accomplish, finishing high school as an adult, teaching herself to play piano, working on their family farm, helping her children with their schoolwork and her husband with his studies in electronics for his new job at the Waterveliet Arsenal, and her duties as a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, as well as her 35 years as a dedicated employee of the YMCA in Schenectady. She helped many young people through the years, our neighbor cousins and cousins in Vermont as well as fostering three children and teaching Sabbath School at church. She took care of her mother-in-law and her own mother when she could no longer work at the age of 80.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her beloved husband of 45 years, Chancey Wells; daughter, Rosalyn Gadway; and two granddaughters, Shelly and Amy Hammond.

She is survived by her children: Marilyn Hammond and her husband, John Betz, Nellie Mitchell and her husband, Don, Charles Wells and his wife, Barb, and Terry Wells and his wife, Karen. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren; as well as numerous great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and cousins.

Friends may call on Florence’s family from noon to 1 p.m., Friday, April 15, 2022 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will immediately follow the visitation at 1 p.m., at the funeral home with Rev. Roman Beresnev, Pastor of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, officiating.

Burial will follow in Federal Flats Cemetery, Olmstedville.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) at www.adra.org.

