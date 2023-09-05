April 21, 1935—August 29, 2023

MOREAU—Florence Ida (Bunker) Goff SgarellinoPickett, passed away on August 29, 2023, after a period of declining health.

Born on April 21, 1935, in East Poultney, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late John N. and Marion E. (Loomis) Bunker of Low Hampton, New York.

Florence graduated from Whitehall Central School in 1952. She retired as a school bus driver for Whitehall Central School District after driving for over 10 years. As a member of the First Baptist Church of Whitehall, Florence taught Sunday school and was a member of the Ladies Baptist Aid, serving as Love Gift chairman. After moving to South Glens Falls, Florence became a member of the First Baptist Church of South Glens Falls.

While working as a school bus driver, Florence was a member and president of the Whitehall Non-Teaching Association and president of the CSEA Whitehall Non-Teaching Association. She was an avid bowler and president of the Whitehall Elks Ladies Tuesday Night Bowling League until 1982. In the nineties, Florence bowled at the Lake George Bowl with the Post Star Mixed and later with the Youngsters until 2004. In the late seventies, she was President of Parents without Partners of Glens Falls. Florence enjoyed country music, round and square dancing, and was an active member of the Dick Ladd Square Dance Association, having served as trustee, treasurer, vice president, secretary, financial consultant, and a member of the auditing committee.

When Florence was 74, she learned to play the dulcimer and later taught herself to play the harmonica. While in Florida she learned to play the spoons with the Kitchen Band and took up line dancing.

Florence enjoyed camping and fishing in the Adirondacks with her husband, John. She loved traveling and seeing the country having made six cross-country trips, visiting many beautiful sites and relatives in California. With her husband, Angelo, she took two extended trips to Sicily, visiting his relatives and touring Italy. She traveled to England, with her daughter Floranne where Florence visited her Grandfather Bunker’s birthplace, Plymouth, England. She also enjoyed playing cards, dancing, golfing, and bowling.

Her hobbies included photography, painting and drawing for her family, crocheting, gardening, and crafts. Later in her life, she began making her own cards for birthdays, anniversaries, and special occasions that incorporated her passion for wildlife and floral photography.

Florence spent many winters with her partner Chuck in Lady Lake, Florida, where they played golf and enjoyed listening to music at the Orange Blossom Opry House in Weirsdale and the Steel Guitar Jam in Lake Panasoffkee. They had the pleasure of hearing in person Mel Tillis, Gene Watson, Connie Smith and Marty Stuart, Whispering Bill Anderson, Little Jimmy Dickens, Ray Price, Lynn Anderson, The Bellamy Brothers, Bill Haley and the Comets, Rhonda Vincent, Daryle Singletary and others.

In addition to her parents, Florence was predeceased by her oldest daughter Diane L. Goff (d. 1958), and her youngest son, Aonald P. ‘’Onnie” Goff (d. 2004); her partner of 17-years Charles (Chuck) Simmons (d. 2022) and husbands John E. Pickett (d. 2004), Angelo S. Sgarellino (d. 1988) and Donald R. Goff (d. 2018); her step-daughter, Christine (Pickett) O’Neill (d. 2020); her step-grandson, Lee D. Herbst (d. 2012); brothers, Paul “Pete” Bunker (d. 2019) and Eugene Bunker (d. 2023) and sister, Marion (Bunker) Turner (d. 2022).

Florence is survived by children from her first marriage, Donald (Robin) Goff of Kingsbury, Ronald (Julie) Goff of Granville, Floranne (Fred) Hammond, of Bow, NH, and Kristianne (Edward) Greenwood of Whitehall; step-daughters, Holly (Mark) Deojay of Lakewood, CA, Debra Sgarellino of Wethersfield, CT, and step-son Paul Pickett of Queensbury; and her brother John “Jack” (Barbara) Bunker of Granville and sister Marjorie Christy of Low Hampton.

Florence leaves behind fifteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and many more step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She loved them all in ways they will never understand. A personal visit, however long, brought a visible sparkle to her eyes. She especially enjoyed taking them fishing, bowling or playing a round of miniature golf.

Calling hours will be on Friday, September 8, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Carleton Funeral Home, 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Funeral Services will be conducted at Carleton Funeral Home, 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 11:00 am, with Reverend Flossie Bates officiating.

Bearers are Donald and Christian Goff, Christopher Goff, Eric and Scott Hammond, and Raymond Wilbur.

Florence will be buried next to her youngest son, Aonald Goff at Oakwood Cemetery, in Granville.

Family and friends are welcome to a reception at the United Methodist Church at 18 Church St, Granville, NY following the graveside service for a time of fellowship and refreshments.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the First Baptist Church of South Glens Falls or local chapters of the American Cancer Society, American Lung Association, or American Heart Association.

Online Condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.