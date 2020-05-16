× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Oct. 19, 1927 — May 13, 2020

BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE — Florence “Flossie” E. Brown, 92 of Route 30, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, May 13, 2020 at the home of her daughters, Nancy and Sheila. Born on October 19, 1927 in Indian Lake, she was the daughter of the late Irving and Hulda (Bennett) Arnold. She was a 1945 graduate of Indian Lake Central School.

Flossie worked hard her entire life. She had been employed at the Merwin House, Callaghan’s Store, the Lumberjack Restaurant, Great Camp Sagamore, and at the Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce. She was nominated Citizen of the Year in Indian Lake in 2010. She owned and operated The Forest House from 1982 – 1991. She served over 50 years at the Blue Mountain Lake Fire Department and Volunteer Ambulance Corps and was a dispatcher for the Indian Lake Ambulance Corps. She “retired” three separate times. Her final retirement came at the age of 85.

She enjoyed dancing, singing, four wheeling, snowmobiling, family gatherings, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas. She was never one to complain, even when facing adversity. She had a tremendous sense of humor and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Raising her family was her greatest joy and accomplishment.