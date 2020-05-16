Oct. 19, 1927 — May 13, 2020
BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE — Florence “Flossie” E. Brown, 92 of Route 30, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, May 13, 2020 at the home of her daughters, Nancy and Sheila. Born on October 19, 1927 in Indian Lake, she was the daughter of the late Irving and Hulda (Bennett) Arnold. She was a 1945 graduate of Indian Lake Central School.
Flossie worked hard her entire life. She had been employed at the Merwin House, Callaghan’s Store, the Lumberjack Restaurant, Great Camp Sagamore, and at the Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce. She was nominated Citizen of the Year in Indian Lake in 2010. She owned and operated The Forest House from 1982 – 1991. She served over 50 years at the Blue Mountain Lake Fire Department and Volunteer Ambulance Corps and was a dispatcher for the Indian Lake Ambulance Corps. She “retired” three separate times. Her final retirement came at the age of 85.
She enjoyed dancing, singing, four wheeling, snowmobiling, family gatherings, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas. She was never one to complain, even when facing adversity. She had a tremendous sense of humor and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Raising her family was her greatest joy and accomplishment.
She was predeceased by her parents; a daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth “Libby” and Richard Locke; a son, Richard “Dick” Potter; son in law Robert “Bob” Irish; brothers, Ralph and Dave Arnold and the fathers of her children, Robert E. Potter and Stanley E. Brown.
Survivors include her children: Robert “Tom” (Sheila) Potter of South Colton, Peggy Irish of South Colton, Donald (Kit) Potter of Blue Mountain Lake, Sheila (Bob) Doherty of Blue Mountain Lake and Nancy Brown of Blue Mountain Lake; grandchildren, Robby (Tiffany) Irish, Steve (Sarah) Irish, Timothy Potter and Rebecca Potter; great-grandson: Lance Donald Gregson; brother, Frank (June) Arnold of Fort Edward; sister-in-law, Dee Arnold of Lake Luzerne; many nieces and nephews and several “adopted” kids from the neighborhood near and far as well as a great many friends.
Flossie’s family would like to extend a special thank you to all who helped with her care, especially her grandson, Tim.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, calling hours and funeral services are private. Private burial will be in Blue Mountain Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Flossie’s memory may be made to Hamilton County Department of Social Services, 139 White Birch Lane, Indian Lake, NY 12842.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Rte. 30, Indian Lake. To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.