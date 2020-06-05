May 4, 1934 — May 27, 2020
CORINTH—Florence C. Shafer, 86, a longtime resident of Corinth, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Tavares, Florida following a brief illness.
Born On May 4, 1934 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Thelma (Fish) Boucher.
Flo attended Corinth High School.
She married Richard Shafer in 1984 and the couple resided in Corinth for several years, and then enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S., before settling in Lake Panasoffkee, Florida for their retirement.
Flo was employed in the administration office at Corinth Central Schools, where she was well known and loved, for many years until her retirement.
She loved reading, dancing and was an avid Elvis fan, making several trips to Memphis and Graceland. She loved country music and going to see live bands, including when her brother, friends and husband played their many “gigs”. She thoroughly enjoyed her time spent with her family and visiting with her many friends.
Besides her parents, Flo was also predeceased by her daughter, Patti Ray Brown; and two brothers, Gordon Boucher and David Boucher.
Survivors besides her husband of 36 years, Richard Shafer of Tavares, Florida, include three children, Christi “Chris” (Galusha) Hensley (Daniel) of North Carolina, Earl “Butch” Brown of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida, and Joseph Brown of Corinth; eight grandchildren, Crystal Jo, James, Rebecca, Craig, Matthew, Grace, Abby and Molly; several great-grandchildren; two siblings, Alfred “Manny” Boucher of Utica and Marie Holcomb of Queensbury; a special niece, Krescenda Strew (Shane) of Eustis, Florida, and several other nieces, nephews and cousins.
A committal service will be held at a later date to be announced at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, followed by a celebration of Flo’s life and reception.
A special thanks to her nephew, Larry Clute for his constant help and assistance with their personal affairs, both in Florida and in Corinth. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.