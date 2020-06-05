× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 4, 1934 — May 27, 2020

CORINTH—Florence C. Shafer, 86, a longtime resident of Corinth, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Tavares, Florida following a brief illness.

Born On May 4, 1934 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Thelma (Fish) Boucher.

Flo attended Corinth High School.

She married Richard Shafer in 1984 and the couple resided in Corinth for several years, and then enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S., before settling in Lake Panasoffkee, Florida for their retirement.

Flo was employed in the administration office at Corinth Central Schools, where she was well known and loved, for many years until her retirement.

She loved reading, dancing and was an avid Elvis fan, making several trips to Memphis and Graceland. She loved country music and going to see live bands, including when her brother, friends and husband played their many “gigs”. She thoroughly enjoyed her time spent with her family and visiting with her many friends.

Besides her parents, Flo was also predeceased by her daughter, Patti Ray Brown; and two brothers, Gordon Boucher and David Boucher.