Oct. 8, 1925 — March 18, 2020

SCOTIA — Florence B. Poprawski, age 94, of Scotia, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Glendale Nursing Home after a short illness. She was born October 8, 1925 in Hudson Falls, and was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Rhodes) Aiken.

Florence graduated from Fort Edward High School.

Florence worked as a secretary in the Schenectady City School District until her retirement in 1983.

Florence was an avid reader. She was known to go to the library and leave with a stack of books only to return the following week for more. When she lost her ability to read physical books, she enjoyed listening to her books on tape that she would get from “Books on Tape for the Visually Impaired.”

She was also a fabulous knitter. The amount of detail that went into her fisherman type sweaters was amazing and everyone in the family was lucky to get one of them.

Florence and her husband enjoyed many, many years at the summer home that he built for his family on Hadlock Pond. Florence loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and loved talking to them on the phone whenever she could. She was a communicant of Faith United Methodist Church.