April 30, 1940—Jan. 27, 2022

FORT ANN — Florence “Ann” (Meneely) Coltey, 81, passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

Born on April 30, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Edwin R. Meneely and Florence Eva (Dudley) Meneely, who died while giving birth to her. Walter and Lucy Bardin then became her parents at six weeks old.

Ann graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1958 and married Floied V. “Sonny” Coltey five years later on Nov. 2, 1963. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on Nov. 2, 2021.

She was a secretary for the ASC Office and US Catheter and a payroll clerk for Nibco before becoming a teacher’s assistant in remedial reading for Fort Ann Central School where she retired in 2002 after 26 years.

Ann was a past member of the First Baptist Church of Hudson Falls for 18 years and then the West Fort Ann United Methodist Church for 48 years where she was the Memorial Treasurer and a Sunday School teacher. Ann and Sonny were also youth leaders at both churches. She was a Cub Scouts Den Mother and also a 4-H Leader.

Ann was also a member of the Merry Mohicans, Adirondack Bluegrass League, Northeast Association of Country Western Entertainment, Washington County Expo Committee, Stukely Wescott Descendants Vermont Chapter where she served as Treasurer for 10 years, and National Chapter Stukely Wescott Society Secretary for eight years.

Her enjoyments included a passion for photography and always had her camera with her. She also enjoyed working on the family genealogy, scrapbooking, camping, coin collecting, and her beautiful rock and flower gardens but her greatest love was spending time with family.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Edwin Meneely and her sisters, Inez Wright and Shirley Goodman.

Survivors include her husband, Sonny; son, Darryl (Mylene) Coltey; daughters: Lori (Keith) Lunt, and Jaclyn Coltey (Troy); granddaughters: Logan Coltey (fiance Lester Weller), Melanie (Kevin) Lovett, Kennedy Coltey (fiance Jason Yard), Ashley (Paul) Butler, Melissa (Andre) Lacross; grandsons: Kyle Ketcham, Keith Lunt II (Cristie), Shane (Laura) Lunt; great-grandchildren: Leighton and Lucy Weller, Lillian Lovett, Rhyan, Gavin, Alexander and Grace Butler, Shawn Lunt, Hunter and Nolin Lacross, and Gideon and Amaya Lunt; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Fort Ann Rescue Squad, 11287 NY-149, Fort Ann, NY 12827.

Calling hours will take place Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. For those who are unable to attend in person, please join the family Friday at 1:00 p.m. virtually on ZOOM, Meeting ID: 824 4716 7164, Passcode: 575560.

A graveside ceremony will be held in the spring time at Union Cemetery, Hudson Falls.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.