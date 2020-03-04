Aug. 4, 1938 — March 2, 2020

WARRENSBURG — Florence A. Smith, 81, a resident of Warrensburg, passed away peacefully, on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with her husband by her side.

She was born on Aug. 4, 1938 in Glens Falls and was the daughter of the late Frederick and Agnes Read.

In 1995, Florence retired from the Federal Government Social Security Administration as a claims representative.

She enjoyed their camp in Newcomb, cross-stitching and in her earlier years skiing, four wheeling and bowling.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Besides her parents she was predeceased by one sister, Carol Matison.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Lou Smith of Warrensburg; her brother, David Read of Connecticut; her sister, Cathy Styles of Lake George; her nieces, Sharon Fordyce of Queensbury, Elaine Klenotiz of Virginia, Brenda Noonan of Maine; as well as many other nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.

There are no calling hours scheduled.