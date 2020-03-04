Aug. 4, 1938 — March 2, 2020
WARRENSBURG — Florence A. Smith, 81, a resident of Warrensburg, passed away peacefully, on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with her husband by her side.
She was born on Aug. 4, 1938 in Glens Falls and was the daughter of the late Frederick and Agnes Read.
In 1995, Florence retired from the Federal Government Social Security Administration as a claims representative.
She enjoyed their camp in Newcomb, cross-stitching and in her earlier years skiing, four wheeling and bowling.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by one sister, Carol Matison.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Lou Smith of Warrensburg; her brother, David Read of Connecticut; her sister, Cathy Styles of Lake George; her nieces, Sharon Fordyce of Queensbury, Elaine Klenotiz of Virginia, Brenda Noonan of Maine; as well as many other nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.
There are no calling hours scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, No. 405, Albany, NY 12205 or to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, 950 New Loudon Road, No. 330, Latham, NY 12110.
For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
