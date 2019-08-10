Jan. 22, 1924 — Aug. 5, 2019
SALEM — Flora Emma Holmes, 95, passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.
Flora was born on the family farm in North Granville on Jan. 22, 1924, the daughter of the late Frank and Aura (Tillotson) DeKalb. She was a 1941 graduate of Granville High School and worked the family farm while growing up until she met and married John Holmes on May 24, 1942.
They created their own farm and raised three children there. They were known not only for their dairy farm but for their bounty of vegetables. Flora was a great cook and baker. There were always cookies, pies, homemade donuts and carrot cake, along with cold milk from the farm, which might explain the abundant number of visitors to the Holmes household, especially children. Flora enjoyed and loved her flower gardens and they were the focus of numerous photo albums.
Flora was a very strong woman who enjoyed life while caring for others around her. Her family was so very important to her. She was the driving force for family gatherings and a loving mother to all.
She was a member of the Granville Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness and a pillar of strength for many. She was unwavering in her faith.
Flora was predeceased by her husband, John Holmes; her son, Ralph; son-in-law, Lanceton Cook; and all her siblings.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Eugene and his wife, Emilia, and her daughter, Judith Cook, all of Granville. She was an amazing “Nanna” to 10 grandsons.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Granville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, N Grimes Hill Road (Route 22), Granville. Burial will follow at 2:15 p.m. in Elmwood Cemetery in Middle Granville.
Flora’s funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville.
