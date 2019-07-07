April 25, 1939 — July 3, 2019
NORTH CREEK — Fletcher E. Conlon, 80, of Olmstedville Road, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born April 25, 1939 in Bakers Mills, he was the son of the late Ernest and Carrie (Dunkley) Conlon.
Fletcher was a lifelong resident of the area and worked several years alongside his mother at the Word of Life on Schroon Lake. He went on to work at North Creek Woodworking for 13 years, before retiring in 2001 from the Town of Chester Highway Department as a truck driver after 22 years of service.
Fletcher married Berneice Dunkley on March 9, 1962.
His favorite enjoyments included woodworking, latch hooking, loved playing with his grandchildren, deer hunting with his grandson, Markie and his brother, Dick. He also loved camping with his family and gardening with his beloved wife.
In addition to his parents, Fletcher was predeceased by his siblings, Roberta Conlon, Ruth Ives, Mabel (Pat) Remington, Katherine Ross and John, Frank and William Conlon.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Berneice; his children, Corrina Meade and her husband, Tim, Juanita Lilienthal and her husband, Kenneth, Felecia Rumble and her husband, Mark and Fletcher Conlon and his wife, Ngan Kim; grandchildren, Brandyn (Ella), Chelsea (Tyler), Amber (Clay), Markie (Erin) and Kyle; great grandchildren, Khloe, Brantley, Delaney, Wynter and Kendall; siblings, Doris Dunkley and Richard Conlon; several nieces and nephews; and his buddy, Peanut, that he loved very much.
A celebration of Fletcher's life will take place 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Sodom Community Church, Bakers Mills, with Rev. Ronald Allen, pastor officiating. A reception will follow the service in the church hall.
Fletcher's family extends a huge thank you to Dr. Yun and the staff at the Charles R. Wood Cancer Center for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to North Warren EMS.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook, condolences and directions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.