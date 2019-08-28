Sept. 10, 1922 — Aug. 24, 2019
WHITEHALL — Fenton J. Sabo, 96, died Aug. 24, 2019 at the Slate Valley Rehabilitation Center.
He was born on Sept. 10, 1922 in Whitehall. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Fenton graduated from St. Lawrence University with a bachelor’s degree in education.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Ann (Ellis) Sabo. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 75 years, Marion; and his children, Fenton Jr. (Trina), Ann Marie, Arlene (John) and Jacob (Merrill). Fenton will also be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Arthur, Heather (Brett), Robert (Rebekah), Jennifer (Elijah), Arlene (Steven), Andrew (Molly), Tyler and Ava.
Fenton is remembered for his strong mind and intrepid spirit. He was a mentor, teacher and community leader. He retired from the Fort Ann School District after serving 30 years in the roles of teacher and transportation director. He also served on the Whitehall School Board of Education for 25 years, the majority of which as president, was sergeant of the Lake George Boat Patrol for nearly 20 years, was a life member of and the most senior past exalted ruler of the Whitehall Elks Lodge 1491, a member of the Whitehall American Legion Post 83 and ran several business including a taxi business, diner and Johnson snowmobile dealership. Fenton never gave up on living. It wasn’t until the age of 85 that Fenton decided to fully retire in order to build his dream home and pursue his outdoor passions of hunting, gardening and fishing.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Whitehall Methodist Church, 56 Greenmount Lane, Whitehall. Burial will follow at the Greenmount Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Whitehall Methodist Church.
The Whitehall B.P.O.E. No. 1491 will conduct a Lodge of Sorrow at 3:30 p.m., followed by the Whitehall American Legion Post 83, conducting a Legionaries service at 3:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Whitehall American Legion 148 Main St., Whitehall, NY 12887.
Arrangements are being cared for by the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfunerlahome.com.
