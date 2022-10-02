Felicitas M. Purcell

Sept. 30, 1929—Sept. 16, 2022

Felicitas father, Alfons Hanke, was the head of a Mill in Regensburg, Germany where Felicitas was born. The Russian Soldiers took over the town and because their house was the biggest it was taken over by the soldiers.

Felicitas and her sister Anneliese were not yet 13 years old.

Alpons was sent to Siberia, yet he somehow escaped and made his way back to Germany only to find that his wife, Sophie, Felicitas and Anneliese’s mother had died. Everything was gone!

The girls were then living with an aunt.

At some point her dad moved to West Berlin but the girls continued to stay with their elderly aunt in East Berlin.

Felicitas left Germany when a friend told her they were closing the Berlin Wall.

Her sister and aunt declined to go and stayed in Germany.

Felicitas became a RN and she was an exceptional one. It was Felicitas that the Dr.’s wanted as their right hand.

She was very well respected and retired from Glens Falls Hospital.

Felicitas and Edgar “Ed” G. Purcell were introduced to each other by lifelong friends Kay and Dr. Jim Morrissey, the couple married Jan. 2, 1965 and built their life in the United States until Ed’s passing in 2019.

Ed and Felicitas never had children of their own but Felicitas loved and doted on every child she met.

Ed and Felicitas were host every year to Felicitas father, by then in his early 80s, they wanted him to stay but he said he was too old to learn the language and would miss his friends.

Before moving to Glens Falls, Felicitas loved her life and home in Lake Placid, she was a fabulous cook and adored entertaining.

She also volunteered as an interpreter for the German Ski Jumping Team when they came to Placid.

She was very athletic, she would glide down any slope like an Olympian herself.

Once settled in Glens Falls, Felicitas embraced her community, she loved art and music, and was a staunch supporter of the Hyde Museum and the GF Symphony.

Felicitas was a great communicator and chronicler, she saved every single thing.

Her sister, Anneliese and family still reside in Germany and they talked every week faithfully.

Felicitas last few years were spent in a safe caring place that protected her.

The Terrace at The Glen at Hiland Meadow was her home.

She was cared for by the entire staff and most notably by Cindy Brown Litchfield, who showed Felicitas true caring and compassion.

Felicitas is survived by her sister, Anneliese Hanke, her nephew, Mathias, her sister-in-law, Rayola (Roger) Pedersen; nephews: Chris (Lisa) and Mark (Paige); and many friends within the community particularly Kay and Dr. Jim Morrissey and their family, her dear friends: Ellen O’Hara and Inge Merrithew, Kevin and Marci Murphy just to name a few.

Friendship was very important to Felicitas.

A Catholic Mass will be said for Felicitas at St. Mary’s Church Glens Falls on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at the 12:10 p.m. Mass.

For those unable to attend, a simple act of kindness, a smile and a nod to a stranger, a helping hand to a senior or a hug to a small child will carry on the legacy that Felicitas embraced.