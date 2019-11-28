Feb. 4, 1939 — Nov. 26, 2019
WARRENSBURG — Fay L. Blair, 80, of Schroon River Road, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at her home following a long illness surrounded by her loving family.
Born Feb. 4, 1939 in Jamaica, New York, she was the daughter of the late William and Bernice (Youmans) Torrey.
She was a graduate of Huntington High School, class of 1957.
She married Peter Blair on Sept. 30, 1961 and shortly after, started their family in Long Island before relocating to Warrensburg in 1979. Fay spent many years as the ultimate stay at home mother until she began working at the Sagamore Resort in Bolton where she remained for nearly 20 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Besides spending time with her family, she enjoyed bowling, playing BINGO with her friends, and attending the annual Elvis festival in Lake George. She will be remembered mostly for her affinity for the holidays, especially Christmas. Fay’s generosity and kindness was evident in her treatment of her friends and family. If you knew Fay, you loved her.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband of 53 years, Peter David Blair; son, Mark Blair; and brother, Kenneth Torrey.
She is survived by her children, David Blair of Albany, Matthew Blair of Marysville, Washington, and Susan Blair and her companion, Doug Hutchins of Hudson Falls; siblings, June Christensen of Arizona, William Torrey, James Strohman, Kathy Marshall, all of Florida; grandchildren, Marissa Blair, Alexis Blair, Samantha Hutchins and Lucas Hutchins; four step-grandchildren, Brandon and Felicia Zsiros, Doug and Kristina Hutchins; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At Fay’s request, there are no calling hours scheduled. Services will be conducted privately at the convenience of her family.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.